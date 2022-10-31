One dead, one in custody after high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed Edward Roland, 57, of Rockford.

According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.

Bradley Hale, 33, of Rockford, is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude and aggravated driving with a revoked license. He was treated at an area hospital before going to the DeKalb County jail.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

