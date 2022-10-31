NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday.

Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday.

The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive atmosphere via Facebook:

