NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican

From Mickey Mouse to a box of McDonald's French fries, UW Health NICU Nurses ushered their tiny patients into Halloween with style.(UW Health SwedishAmerican Facebook page)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday.

Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday.

The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive atmosphere via Facebook:

