Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County

Photo of highspeed chase
Photo of highspeed chase(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A highspeed chase Saturday that started in Winnebago County ends in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that kills the passenger of the car being chased.

According to Dekalb County investigators, deputies were responding to the area of Twombly Rd. to assist the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office with a police pursuit. Before arriving at the scene, the car had already crashed. The passenger in the car died at the scene.

Bradley Hale, 31, of Rockford, was behind the wheel and is being treated at Kishwaukee. Hale was released to the Dekalb County jail where he now faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude and aggravated driving with a revoked license.

More details to come.

