Harlem Globetrotters to bring 2023 World Tour to BMO Center

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming with game like never before!

Tickets for the show are on-sale now through Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in-person at the BMO Center box office.

Your favorite Globetrotter stars are busting out their amazing basketball skills and athleticism for a family-friendly good time!

Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world.

Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat!

