Halloween to start cloudy, end sunny and mild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The last weekend of October proved to be, by all accounts, an extremely pleasant one.

Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday ran a good 10° above normal, this despite there being little in the way of sunshine on Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday surged well into the 60s despite a general lack of sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Attention Sunday evening has been paid to the radar as a few clusters of showers continue to inch north and northwestward from our south. Thus far, dry air’s presence in the lower levels of our atmosphere has fended off the showers for most. However, as the night goes on, the prospects for showers will appear to rise, albeit slightly. Any rain that does fall will be extremely light and quite brief.

Halloween is to start on a rather cloudy, but mild note, and a stray shower remains a remote possibility. The best chances for any light showers in the day’s early going would likely remain south of Interstate 88.

Clouds are to remain locked in early Monday, and a shower isn't out of the question, especially south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may be stubborn to budge as the day goes on Monday, though the expectation is that by mid to late afternoon, mixed sunshine will begin to emerge, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 60s.

Some sunshine is to peek through the clouds late in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures may flirt with 70° Monday if enough sunshine is to peek out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The clearing trend is to continue through the evening hours, meaning Mother Nature won’t have any tricks up her sleeve for trick or treating. Underneath clear skies, temperatures are to fall in the 57° to 63° window during trick or treating hours.

Clouds are to yield to sunshine late Monday, which should create ideal trick or treating conditions. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies are likely during trick or treat hours with temperatures right around 60°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine is to dominate Tuesday and again on Wednesday. What’s more, winds are to organize out of the southwest, which should allow the month of November to begin with back-to-back 70°+ temperatures.

Sunshine is to dominate from start to finish Tuesday, allowing for further warming to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

November appears poised to see a 70° temperature to start the month. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Wednesday appear likely to be even warmer than Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite Thursday having more in the way of clouds, especially later in the day, temperatures are to warm into the middle 70s. Our current forecast high temperature of 74° Thursday would fall just three degrees shy of a record set back in 1938!

Temperatures Thursday are to surge into the middle 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are to arrive Thursday night, and could very well continue through much of Friday. Still, a strong southwesterly breeze will remain intact, which will allow temperatures to reach into the 70s for a fourth straight day. Should that be the case, it’d be just the seventh time since 1905 in which the Stateline saw four or more 70° temperatures in the month of November!

Friday could very well be a fourth straight day of 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

