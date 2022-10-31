Farmer’s market fans to get indoor option at Edgebrook though December 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re a fan of locally sourced produce and goods, we have good news for you!

Edgebrook Shopping Center will host an indoor Farmer’s Market from 9 to 1 p.m., every Wednesday, beginning November 2 through Dec. 7. Shoppers will find indoor vendors next to Akerman Shoes.

The market is possible thanks to funding through the Compeer Financial Farmers Market Grant, designed to help organizations enhance services for all who utilize the market.

“We’re so excited to launch this new, fresh, and exciting extension of our market season,” says Sandy Dingus, Edgebrook Marketing and Events Coordinator. “Thanks to this grant and some amazing market vendors, we get the opportunity to showcase fresh produce, local farmers and makers, as well as all the Edgebrook storefronts, restaurants and services.”

Vendors participating in the Edgebrook Indoor Farmer’s Market are:

Ron Stephan Apples

Greenlight Acres

Iconic Fungi

John’s Plants

Broadview Farms & Gardens

Polish Deluxe

Raines Honey Farm

Scrumptious Scones

The Wright Way Farm

