Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford.

Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Auburn Manor in the 4200 block of Auburn Street for reports of a shooting. There, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not yet named the victim.

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family in regards to the loss of their loved one,” says Chief Carla Redd. “We recognize an arrest in this case does not soften the blow, but we hope this case can serve as an example to the co

