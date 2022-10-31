Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Eye on Politics
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
23 News: Eye on Politics for Monday, Oct. 31
By
Mike Garrigan
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
One dead, one in custody after high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
Capri building condemned after fire
Suspect in custody accused of killing 21-year-old man in Rockford
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home
Latest News
23 News: Eye on Politics for Thursday, Oct. 27
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
23 News: Eye on Politics for Monday, Oct. 24
23 News: Eye on Politics for Monday, Oct. 24