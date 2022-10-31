21-year-old adult male shot at Auburn Manor in Rockford is pronounced dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old adult male is pronounced dead after he was shot at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police.

The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead late Saturday night. It is unclear what his name is and where he was shot.

The male was shot at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford. At least seven police cars were on the scene of the shooting and had the area blocked off.

More details to come.

