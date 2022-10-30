Rockford’s Spook-tacular garden invites residents to enjoy a thrilling night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages.

The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.

“So we take the garden and we set up some candy sections all through the garden, we also decorate this area back here behind the visitor center as our spooky graveyard,” said John Gleason, the Anderson Garden’s CEO. “We’ve also partnered with dolphin swim club where they do some crafts in our pavilion area, as well as Hoo Haven, a wildlife and animal rehab center.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.