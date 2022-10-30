Furry friends dress in their scariest outfits to win it all

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents who were in the mood for a good scare Saturday had the chance to witness some of the most menacing animals on the planet dress up in Halloween costumes.

Guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets were all dressed to the nines at Norm’s piggy pen at Edgebrook Mall for the small pet costume contest.

Contestants had the chance of picking between a traditional costume, a partner costume with their owner or a diorama costume which basically means putting your pet in a decorated box or bin that transports them to another world.

“We’re just trying to build a small animal pet lover community, so to have events where people can come together and share their love of small animals today by dressing them up. And again, you just get to meet people who also have small animals and that’s just something fun to do,” said Amanda Norman, the owner of Norm’s Piggy Pen.

