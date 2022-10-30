Furry friends dress in their scariest outfits to win it all

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents who were in the mood for a good scare Saturday had the chance to witness some of the most menacing animals on the planet dress up in Halloween costumes.

Guinea pigs, rabbits and ferrets were all dressed to the nines at Norm’s piggy pen at Edgebrook Mall for the small pet costume contest.

Contestants had the chance of picking between a traditional costume, a partner costume with their owner or a diorama costume which basically means putting your pet in a decorated box or bin that transports them to another world.

“We’re just trying to build a small animal pet lover community, so to have events where people can come together and share their love of small animals today by dressing them up. And again, you just get to meet people who also have small animals and that’s just something fun to do,” said Amanda Norman, the owner of Norm’s Piggy Pen.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Fire Department is at the Capri Restaurant in downtown Rockford.
$300k in damages from fire at Capri Restaurant and Pizza
As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next...
Capri building condemned after fire
Pecatonica American Legion missing money
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
Illinois State troopers chase shooting suspects through state line
Three from Wis. face drug, shooting charges after police chase through Illinois
Police lights
Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Photo of the doorbells
Ring doorbell program could catch criminals right at your front door
Photo of the garden
Rockford’s Spook-tacular garden invites residents to enjoy a thrilling night
Photo of the gardens
Spooky Japanese Gardens
Photo of the event theme
Bucciferro Mechanics flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway