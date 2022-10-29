Dolly Parton says she’s done touring

FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The county music legend tells magazine 'Pollstar' she doesn’t want to tour because they take a lot of time and energy to plan, and she doesn’t want to be away from her husband for weeks at a time.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
(CNN) - Dolly Parton says her touring days are done.

The county music legend tells magazine “Pollstar” she doesn’t want to tour because they take a lot of time and energy to plan, and she doesn’t want to be away from her husband for weeks at a time.

Parton’s last tour was in 2016, and with 60 shows, it was her largest North American tour ever.

However, the 76-year-old isn’t ruling out special events, like festivals, and says technology makes it easier to stay connected with her fans.

Parton also tells the magazine she’s working on a rock album and would love Stevie Nicks or Lady Gaga to sing with her.

Maybe Parton can talk to Nicks about it next week, at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

