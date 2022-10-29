ComEd Touch-a-Truck event offers a sweet treat for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Moving from a Rockford Halloween celebration to a Machesney Park celebration as thousands of people attended the 6th annual Touch-a-Truck event.

Guests had the chance to participate in Trunk-or-Treat, enjoy great food from Napoli Pizza and J and C Ice Cream. If your children are lovers of hot wheels or techno mobile they would’ve loved exploring the firetrucks, construction trucks and emergency vehicles the event had on hands.

Older guests had the chance to not only participate in these events but also learn about how to save on energy during the winter months from ComEd.

“Your power strips which have everything plugged into them, make sure they’re in the off position when everything’s charged. Your charging for your telephone and your iPad, whatever it may be, once it’s fully charged, go ahead and unplug it, pull it out,” said George Gaulrapp, a ComEd external affairs manager.

“It is growing every year, last year we had over three thousand and I anticipate we’re gonna have over that this year because the weather is just great. We’re getting more people involved,” said Mayor Steve Johnson of Machesney Park.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.