Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice.

Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the restaurant after a fire broke out above a pizza oven.

“Mike showed me around inside where it started and how bad it was. He’s like it’s bad but they’re not going anywhere and that makes me happy. Because I love their food.”

Neubauer tells customers all the time if they see the Capri sign, they’ll find his skate shop. Since they opened six and a half years ago. Neubauer says Capri has been a great neighbor to have in the river district.

“It’s just kind of one of those things. It’s like you see that sign and then it’s like, Capri is like a constant.”

“The folks that Capri come from a family who has a history of great success at running restaurants in Rockford. And this is just a tragic situation that has happened,” says 3rd Ward Aldermen Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg says it’s hard to see a Rockford staple experience something like this and hopes the community can help them re-open.

“Capri means a lot to residents of Rockford and us as city officials. We will do as much as we can to give us as many resources as possible from a public standpoint.”

Ground Floor Skateboards closed shortly after the fire because first responders cut the power. They opened for business-as-usual Friday afternoon.

