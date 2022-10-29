Bucciferro Mechanics flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway

BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Members of the Beloit and South Beloit communities had the chance to get their paws on some pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Bucciferro family McDonalds in Beloit.

Sponsors included Winnebago County and Beloit first responders, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Beloit Sky Carp, Rockford Ice Hogs, who play tonight against the Wolves and the Rock River Valley Blood Center. This is the 15th year the Bucciferro family has run the event. 1,000 full size pumpkins were handed out for families to decorate their homes or to make a nice pumpkin pie.

The theme this year was Marvel and DC superheroes, with characters walking around to take pictures with the kids.

“It’s really great to have my family out here and be part of the community. And like I said this is ne of the first restaurants my family purchased so this is home base. And it’s really exciting every year, thousands pumpkins, thousands of big macs in a couple of hours,” Guy Bucciferro, owner of Bucciferro Family Mechanics.

