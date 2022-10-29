Bucciferro Mechanics flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway

Photo of the event theme
Photo of the event theme(None)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Members of the Beloit and South Beloit communities had the chance to get their paws on some pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Bucciferro family McDonalds in Beloit.

Sponsors included Winnebago County and Beloit first responders, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Beloit Sky Carp, Rockford Ice Hogs, who play tonight against the Wolves and the Rock River Valley Blood Center. This is the 15th year the Bucciferro family has run the event. 1,000 full size pumpkins were handed out for families to decorate their homes or to make a nice pumpkin pie.

The theme this year was Marvel and DC superheroes, with characters walking around to take pictures with the kids.

“It’s really great to have my family out here and be part of the community. And like I said this is ne of the first restaurants my family purchased so this is home base. And it’s really exciting every year, thousands pumpkins, thousands of big macs in a couple of hours,” Guy Bucciferro, owner of Bucciferro Family Mechanics.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Fire Department is at the Capri Restaurant in downtown Rockford.
$300k in damages from fire at Capri Restaurant and Pizza
Pecatonica American Legion missing money
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next...
Capri building condemned after fire
Illinois State troopers chase shooting suspects through state line
Three from Wis. face drug, shooting charges after police chase through Illinois
Police lights
Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Photo of a kid trunk-or-treating
ComEd Touch-a-Truck event offers a sweet treat for kids
Photo at Auburn Manor
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
Capri building condemned after fire
As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next...
Capri building condemned after fire