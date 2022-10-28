YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd.

The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will fight efforts to stop child hunger.

“The YMCA has a great reputation, and this former Lutheran church will be an important part of it,” said Durbin.

The youth center will focus of hunger, mental health, college and career readiness.

“This is truly a space and a place that serves youth and their families, and they can kind of connect with and belong too and excited about coming” said YMCA Rock River Valley CEO Brent Pentenburg.

