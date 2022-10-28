Village of Durand to unveil million-dollar downtown renovation project

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Durand is getting ready to “cut the ribbon” following the full renovation of its downtown district.

The $1.7 million undertaking covers improvements from pedestrian safety, lighting, and storm drainage to ADA-compliant access to local properties on the square.

Funding for the project came in various forms including a $25,000 allocation of Winnebago County Board’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

The board previously determined a portion of ARP funding for various board member initiatives focused on economic development. District 2 board member Jim Webster proposed village renovations as one of the projects.

Federal and state grants were also used to fund a portion of the project, including $1.5 million from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) and the Rural Business Enterprise Grant for $85,000.

The square will be formally unveiled during the Halloween on the Square event in downtown Durand at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 29.

