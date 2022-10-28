Three from Wis. face drug, shooting charges after police chase through Illinois

(WIFR) - Three subjects are in Rock County jail after a police pursuit through the state of Illinois into Wisconsin.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Illinois State troopers responded to mile marker 40 on I-39 north in LaSalle County, for a report of an expressway shooting.

From a general description of a vehicle connected with the shooting, troopers were able to track three suspects just 17 miles north of the scene.

When state police attempted to pursue the suspects north of Mendota, shots were fired from the vehicle, hitting a squad car.

Later, troopers in District 16 located the vehicle again, this time by air.

The vehicle chase headed north on I-39 to I-90 west, and into Wisconsin where Clinton police deployed stop sticks to catch the car.

Three subjects were taken into custody and are charged as follows

Heather Hyatt, 43, of Sun Prairie, Wis. is charged with manufacture/delivery of fentanyl and cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking.

Michael Winch, 41, of Brooklyn, Wis. is charged with violating probation, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.

Michael Goodman, 38, of Madison, Wis. is charged with fleeing and eluding an officer, reckless driving, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking and manufacture/deliver of fentanyl and cocaine.

All three are being held in the Rock County jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.

