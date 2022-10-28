A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to the U.S.

Fireigloo
Fireigloo(Tim Braman)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With cold weather approaching, you might be looking for different ways to keep warm while enjoying mother nature.

Here’s one unique idea.

The Fireigloo (pronounced Fire-Igloo) was created in Sweden back in 2018. Now, it makes its way to America.

It’s a portable fire stove which you can use to keep warm, cook your food on, or both. The Fireigloo is now made in the Midwest with locally sourced materials.

Fireigloo USA owner Larry Monahan is bringing the culture to Rockford

“Americans tend to enjoy sitting around their fires and having conversations enjoying food, the Swedish culture is more of an active stand up walk around dance around the Fireigloo when it really gets cooking,” says Monahan.

For more information on this stunning outdoor piece, visit Monahan’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Fire Department is at the Capri Restaurant in downtown Rockford.
$300k in damages from fire at Capri Restaurant and Pizza
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
49-year-old man killed in Boone County car crash
Police received a 911 call about an unresponsive boy at a Surprise Days Inn.
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
Bill Smull has resigned as Pecatonica's village president.
Pecatonica American legion investigates missing funds as village president resigns

Latest News

Children with RSV are filling up hospital beds across stateline
Stateline hospital beds fill up as RSV cases in children rise
Children with RSV are filling up hospital beds across stateline
Children with RSV are filling up hospital beds across stateline
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to America
A Swedish-engineered fire pit makes its way to America
Mild Halloween on tap for 2022
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 10/28/2022