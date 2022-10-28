Stateline hospital beds fill up as RSV cases in children rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pediatric doctors across the Midwest say they’re swamped, and hospital beds are filling fast with an unprecedented number of children testing positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In fact, a twelve year old student from Carl Sandburg Middle School in Freeport, just died Tuesday from complications of the virus.

Eric Swearingen has cared for countless sick children during his five years as an OSF Life Flight Nurse. But in just the past month, the number of pediatric patients he’s transported, jumped from 12% to 29%. The culprit, he says is RSV.

“We’ve always known that RSV is a pretty dangerous thing,” said Swearingen. “It’s never been this early, and this rapid spreading.”

Symptoms for adults are usually like those from a cold. But for kids they can be more severe, similar to pneumonia, making it hard for them to breathe. UW Health SwedishAmerican Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Cole says every hospital in the region is at capacity. But it’s not because of a lack of services, and it’s not unique to the stateline. Pediatric beds are filling up across the state.

“All of our ER’s are seeing an unprecedented number of really sick kids,” said Dr. Cole. “We’ve been transferring children as far away as Indiana and Iowa City, and I have friends in Chicago, transferring kids as far as Kentucky.”

Swearingen says OSF stepped up training for flight nurses to meet the demand. As a father of two girls, Swearingen says he takes extra precautions to keep them safe. Both medical professionals say parents and caregivers can help too, by keeping sick children at home.

“We’ve been taking kids, just wherever we can find a pediatric ICU that has room for all the patients,” said Swearingen. “Every time I get off shift, I leave my clothes, get in the shower, I don’t even touch or look at my kids until I decontaminated everything.”

Health officials say the good news is, many kids diagnosed with RSV get better at home, and don’t need to be hospitalized. Doctors add handwashing and other COVID-19 safety measures help in preventing the spread of RSV.

