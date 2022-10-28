Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman has been charged in the Saturday hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old Mary Lamm.

Regina Green, 64, turned herself in Thursday to the Freeport police shortly after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She’s been charged with failure to report an accident involving death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

According to police, just before 3 p.m. Saturday, October 22 Lamm was found lying in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson St., suffering from life-threatening injuries. She later died at FHN in Freeport.

Green was booked Thursday, October 27 and released on bond.

