Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29.

Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery.

On Thursday, September 29, police say a 19-year-old woman contacted them about the incident. The woman said she attempted to chase the suspect, but during the chase, he flashed a gun- that’s when she called the police to report the theft.

