Fantastic last weekend of October precedes a warm start to November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather will behave quite nicely for the last weekend of October just in time for Halloween festivities. In fact, each day will come with a gradual warming trend that will continue to open November on Tuesday.

Overnight shouldn’t have any issues with clear skies and temperatures just above freezing. With that in mind, a few spots could see some patchy fog because we’ll have clear skies, low-level moisture and calm winds all present. This will be very isolated but be sure to use those low-beam headlights and increase the following distance if you encounter some fog.

The fog will burn off by mid-morning Saturday and once it does, we will be in store for another very nice weather day across the area. Mainly sunny skies and a warming lower-level airmass will allow temperatures to rebound nicely during the day, with highs likely to reach into the mid-to-upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to increase from south to north across the area late Saturday as a slow-moving weather system begins to shift northeastward.

This will move close to our area but the rain chances will remain well south and east of the Stateline into parts of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. While a sprinkle is possible Sunday, those chances are extremely low for us. With the cloudy skies on Sunday, expect high temperatures a bit cooler than Saturday in the lower 60s but remaining above normal.

The weekend will be above normal and then we'll increase in cloud cover gradually toward Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The weekend will be mild with temperatures well into the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Skies will begin to clear west to east starting Monday morning and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day. High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s are likely with temperatures in the 50s for trick-or-treating around the Stateline. Then another area of high pressure will build in and we’ll be in another ridging pattern, which means we’ll get winds to again come from the south and that will increase our temperatures even further to open November. I think it’s entirely possible that in the period of Tuesday-Thursday, we could hit 70° on each day thanks to that southerly flow and mostly sunny skies in the forecast for that period. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the upper 60s each of those days.

A few clouds with a chance of candy is in the cards for trick-or-treating on Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Halloween will be a mild one with temperatures a good 10-15° above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

To open November Tuesday, we'll have temperatures nearly 15° above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Otherwise, the pattern looks to be a dry one with our computer forecast models showing our next chance for rain not showing up until next Friday and into next weekend. But with that still being a week away, things will definitely change and will be fine-tuned in the meantime.

Expect October to end mild and November to start borderline warm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With a few rain chances to open November, above normal precipitation is slightly favored. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you’ve read this far, this is my last forecast discussion for WIFR. Thank you to the loyal viewers and readers of 23 News for giving me a chance to live my childhood dream right here in Rockford. It’s been a wild ride and I’m leaving a job that I genuinely love.

