Dozens support proposed Christian academy in Mount Morris

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WIFR) - There are no schools in Mt. Morris at the moment but that could change if a proposed Christian academy gets enough support from the community.

Mt Morris had two schools at one point. Rahn Elementary School was lost in a fire almost 20 years ago. David L. Rahn Junior High School, which stood for nearly half a century, was closed in the spring by the school board to reduce expenses.

The former DLR Junior High School on Brayton Rd. could be the new home of grace Christian academy. Dozens of Mt Morris residents heard from grace leaders about their plans for the school Thursday evening.

”Bringing a Christian school that to this community would be a huge blessing. And it would provide an education for a lot of students who are in this community, and it would be a lot closer than going to Oregon,” says Leann Moritz, who went to the meeting.

Leann Moritz has two grandchildren who live in Mt. Morris. They are homeschooled at the moment… but she hopes they can attend a Christian academy.

“As much as they enjoy the homeschooling, it would be a benefit that they would be in a school with other kids and the social interaction, and the education would be huge.”

“It’s the heartbeat of a community like this. And so, for them to see it isn’t heartbreaking, but it’s threatening, you know, to the fabric of who they are,” says Grace Academy President and Co-Founder Blan.

Blan says the latest state report card says the efficiency rate for Mt. Morris students is below 30 % He wanted to retire but it hurt him to see so many kids losing years of learning. He says the change in kids’ behavior and learning is night and day.

“They have deep friendships with each other. They don’t have a lot of emotional issues and they don’t have the educational issues.”

Blan says if enough students are interested... They plan to open Grace Academy in the former DLR Junior High School by fall 2023. Since the junior high closed, Mt. Morris students attend Oregon schools.

Since they posted on Facebook about this informational session a couple of weeks ago, roughly 80 people are interested in Grace returning a strong education to Mt. Morris.

