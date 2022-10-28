10-year-old Oregon boy hit while riding bicycle; driver accused of DUI

Bicycle accident
Bicycle accident(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at home after being hit by a suspected DUI driver Thursday afternoon.

Police dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 300 block of S. 5th Street in Oregon, Ill., for a report of a pedestrian vs. a vehicle.

According to police, the child was hit while riding his bicycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

Kathleen M. Garcia, 56, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs. She was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield and failure to reduce speed.

Garcia was booked into the Ogle County jail.

