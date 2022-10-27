A symbol of a bright future at the Rockford Public Library

The final beam completes a firm foundation at RPL’s newest site.
final beam is placed
final beam is placed(WIFR)
By Jordan Lindvall
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders from Rockford Public Library (RPL) and the city of Rockford celebrate an important step in constructing a brand new, cutting-edge library with a topping off ceremony.

On Thursday, key players in the library’s development spent the afternoon placing the final beam at the highest point of the new building on North Wyman Street. Earlier this week, RPL invited the public to sign the 30-foot steel beam.

Rockford Public Library Board of Trustees President Paul Logli says the beam symbolizes the good health of the people building the structure and is a sign of strength and a positive future for everyone involved.

Logli says now that the foundation has been laid and the initial framework is in place, crews can move forward on construction. It’s expected the building will be completed by late 2023.

