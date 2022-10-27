Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace.

Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 at the Rockford Public Library East Branch Community Room, 6685 E State St.

Rockford United Labor will share their experiences representing organized workers who have sought and won accountability from their employers.

