Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace.

Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 at the Rockford Public Library East Branch Community Room, 6685 E State St.

Rockford United Labor will share their experiences representing organized workers who have sought and won accountability from their employers.

