Pecatonica village president resigns

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned.

According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials.

Smull took over the position in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. His term runs through 2025. Village leaders will determine the next steps.

23 News will provide updates on this developing story.

