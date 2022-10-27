Pecatonica village president resigns

Bill Smull has resigned as Pecatonica's village president.
Bill Smull has resigned as Pecatonica's village president.(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned.

According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials.

Smull took over the position in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. His term runs through 2025. Village leaders will determine the next steps.

23 News will provide updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walters, 47, is currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail.
Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business
49-year-old man killed in Boone County car crash
First crews on scene determined the man was in cardiac arrest and attempted life-saving...
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Car gets stuck under train
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

Latest News

Illinois fire safety experts alert homeowners of smoke alarm law
Illinois fire safety experts alert homeowners of new smoke alarm law
One year since Melissa Trumpy's disappearance
One year since Melissa Trumpy's disappearance
37 year old woman still missing
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
Car gets stuck under train
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford