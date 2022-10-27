Pecatonica village president resigns
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned.
According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials.
Smull took over the position in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. His term runs through 2025. Village leaders will determine the next steps.
23 News will provide updates on this developing story.
