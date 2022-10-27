Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.

Smull resigned from his position as village president Wednesday, citing personal health as the reason behind his decision to step down. However, Legion Commander Joe Musso believes there’s more behind his sudden departure.

Musso got deputies involved after allegedly finding a lengthy history of Smull’s unusual purchases, including thousands in trips to gas stations and restaurants such as Hooters.

“I told them what was going on, we got statements and we went with the statements,” said Musso. “They said, ‘we have to do this’. So, we did.”

Musso claims Smull is aware of the allegations, but has not returned his calls. He plans to speak to the county next week to discuss next steps, and says no lawsuit has been filed.

“People tried to get a hold of him all weekend,” said Musso. “I don’t know why he did what he did. Why he does it, he makes good money.”

We reached out to Smull, but have yet to hear back. The county responded, saying there’s no public information that can be shared at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

