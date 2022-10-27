Pecatonica American legion investigates missing funds as village president resigns

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars have vanished from the American Legion 197 in Pecatonica, and according to the legion’s commander, the former village president Bill Smull is connected to the missing funds.

Smull resigned from his position as village president this week. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials.

At the same time, the American Legion commander says there’s an ongoing investigation and Smull is aware of it.

Smull took over the position in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021. His term runs through 2025. Village leaders will determine the next steps.

