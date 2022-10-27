Oregon students surpass Illinois state average in English, Math

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Oregon School District #220 students scored above the state’s average on the Illinois Assessment for Readiness (IAR) for the first time in both English Language Arts (ELA) and Math.

The Illinois State Board of Education released its Illinois Report Card on the performance of state school districts this week.

The state average for students who met or exceeded the state standard in the IAR Assessment in English Language Arts was 30.1% and OCUSD had 35.1%, an increase from the 22.1% scored in 2021.

The district also had more students above the IAR state average of 25.4% for Mathematics, with 25.6% of students having met or exceeded the state standard.

“I’m proud of the collective effort of our staff, students and family that resulted in the growth in our scores” said Dr. Mahoney, OCUSD Superintendent. “OCUSD continues to strive to ensure all our students meet or exceed the state requirements.”

