One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County

(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County.

Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle.

Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in the crash. His vehicle reportedly veered off the side of the road in the 11400 block of N. Rockton Avenue near Roscoe Road.

The cause of death has not been determined pending further studies of Ksiazek’s autopsy results, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

