October to end on a comfortable note, November to start mild

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday acted pretty much as a carbon copy of Wednesday with highs once again in the mid-50s. While tonight will be on the cloudier side, you will need the sunglasses for days going forward because we’ll have sunshine prevail for the most part. Plus, Halloween’s weather conditions aren’t shaping up to be too bad for trick-or-treaters.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach the low-to-mid 60s around the Stateline with mostly sunny skies. A bit of fog is possible Friday night as temperatures look to dip back to near freezing in a few locales.

We'll attempt to crack the 60° once again on Friday.
For the most part, there are no noteworthy weather impacts around the region going into next week opening November 2022. For this weekend, Saturday will be the warmest of the pair with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine. On Sunday, the Stateline will just miss out on a weather system that will bring some rain to areas south and east of here. Instead, we’ll just have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures a smidge cooler in the mid-60s.

Saturday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Now let’s talk about Halloween. For us, the current forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies and once again having temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s around here. This means by the trick-or-treating hours in the evening, temperatures will be in the 50s. For once, a pretty quiet and near-normal Halloween is on tap which means no heavy coats will be needed to cover those costumes.

Halloween looks seasonably mild with temperatures in the 60s.
Temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s will make trick-or-treating favorable around the Stateline.
After Halloween, we’ll open November with a south-southwesterly flow which means winds will be coming from that same direction and will aid in getting our temperatures even milder. Highs near 70° are possible for the Tuesday-Thursday time period with each day calling for mostly sunny skies. Now having 70s in November is a bit on the rarer side but it’s not unheard of. Normally, a given November sees one day of the 70s with the most ever being eight days in November 2020.

70s in November aren't unheard of but it's definitely a more rare phenomenon.
Thursday will likely be the breeziest day because the high pressure that will keep us quiet will start to slide east and an area of low pressure will start to move toward us from the west. No rain is in the forecast until next Friday night and that’s not even close to being set in stone with how far out we are. For now, enjoy the comfortable temperatures which come at a perfect time for Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

