Fire safety experts alert homeowners on a new smoke detector law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State and local fire experts alert homeowners to a new Illinois law regarding smoke detectors. Starting on January 1st, every home must have detectors with a 10-year sealed battery.

The law mostly affects homes built before 1988 or ones without hardwired smoke detectors.

According to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance (IFSA), nearly 70% of fire deaths in 2021 in the state, involved homes with no working smoke alarms.

State leaders praised the Rockford Fire Department for installing more than 260 smoke detectors for local residents.

“Smoke alarms are a piece of that puzzle certainly the importance of having working smoke alarms are important but having a fire ready home and a plan in place and make sure your family is safe is the most important thing” said Rockford Fire Department Fire Chief Matthew Knott.

