Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace.

“I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,” said Affrunti. “No amount of hugging, and holding them, and crying with them, can bring their mom back.”

On top of grieving the absence of their mom, Affrunti says justice feels hopeless. Even now, officers say there’s few leads about the moments leading up to her dissapearance, or who could be involved.

“We’re in contact with agencies in Illinois, to look for ways to help, or perhaps something that we missed,” said Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud. “We haven’t forgotten.”

The day after Trumpy went missing, investigators found her car abandoned on a desolate road in Stephenson County.

Affrunti thinks Trumpy’s ex-boyfriend, Derek Hammer, knows more than he lets on. After all, Affrunti says the last time anyone saw Trumpy, it was the night she’s believed to have drove to his house in Shannon, Illinois.

“From day one, when Derek met Melissa, he isolated her from everyone,” said Affrunti. “She paid with her life for protecting him.”

Affrunti describes the pair’s relationship as volatile. Court records show Hammer has an extensive criminal history, including domestic violence and battery. A day after Trumpy’s disappearance, Hammer’s family hired lawyers.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met a worse human being in my entire life,” said Affrunti. “There’s no gentle way to explain what’s happened.”

Now Affrunti says their only hope, is answers. The family made a Facebook page to spread the word about her disappearance, here.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Green, are some of the counties investigating Trumpy’s case.

