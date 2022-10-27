CFNIL accepting applications for youth-led projects focused on mental health

IYWT Council supports youth-led community programs and projects.
IYWT Council supports youth-led community programs and projects.(Community Foundation of Northern Illinois)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From now until November 28, youth-led groups or organizations in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, or Winnebago counties can apply for up to $3,500 in grant funding.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is now accepting applications for the In Youth We Trust (IYWT) youth grant program until 5 p.m. on November 28. Applications will be reviewed by the IYWT Council, a group of local high school students interested in nonprofit work, who meet monthly at the Community Foundation.

Annually, CFNIL opens applications for its youth grant program in support of youth-led efforts. This year, council members surveyed hundreds of youth across northern Illinois to see what issues are most concerning for their age group.

The surveys determined that mental health challenges are a top concern among young people.

As a result, the IYWT Council seeks to support projects and programs which address youth mental health through a unified approach for support at a community-wide level.

Focus areas may include but are not limited to:

  • Protection & Advocacy
  • Identification & Outreach
  • Promotion & Awareness
  • Peer Support
  • Family & Community Support

Past recipients include African-American Resource Center at Booker, Aquin Interact Club, Boys and Girls Club, Harlem Veteran Project, PFLAG-DiversCITY, Rochelle Interact Club, and Youth Services Network.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walters, 47, is currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail.
Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business
49-year-old man killed in Boone County car crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
First crews on scene determined the man was in cardiac arrest and attempted life-saving...
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Car gets stuck under train
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

Latest News

Education first
Oregon students surpass Illinois state average in English, Math
rps 205 report card noon
rps 205 report card noon
Illinois fire safety experts alert homeowners of smoke alarm law
Illinois fire safety experts alert homeowners of new smoke alarm law
Bill Smull has resigned as Pecatonica's village president.
Pecatonica village president resigns