CFNIL accepting applications for youth-led projects focused on mental health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - From now until November 28, youth-led groups or organizations in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, or Winnebago counties can apply for up to $3,500 in grant funding.

The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois is now accepting applications for the In Youth We Trust (IYWT) youth grant program until 5 p.m. on November 28. Applications will be reviewed by the IYWT Council, a group of local high school students interested in nonprofit work, who meet monthly at the Community Foundation.

Annually, CFNIL opens applications for its youth grant program in support of youth-led efforts. This year, council members surveyed hundreds of youth across northern Illinois to see what issues are most concerning for their age group.

The surveys determined that mental health challenges are a top concern among young people.

As a result, the IYWT Council seeks to support projects and programs which address youth mental health through a unified approach for support at a community-wide level.

Focus areas may include but are not limited to:

Protection & Advocacy

Identification & Outreach

Promotion & Awareness

Peer Support

Family & Community Support

Past recipients include African-American Resource Center at Booker, Aquin Interact Club, Boys and Girls Club, Harlem Veteran Project, PFLAG-DiversCITY, Rochelle Interact Club, and Youth Services Network.

