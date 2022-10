ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m.

Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time.

This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when it becomes available.

