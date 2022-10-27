Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

Car gets stuck under train
Car gets stuck under train(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford.

The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford.

According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, no one was injured in the crash.

Limited details have been released about the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

