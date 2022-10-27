Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford.
The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford.
According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department, no one was injured in the crash.
Traffic Crash investigation at Kishwaukee and Buckbee. No injuries at the time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 27, 2022
Limited details have been released about the incident.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
