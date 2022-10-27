Capri Restaurant and Pizza in downtown Rockford on fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a working structure fire at Capri Restaurant and Pizza in downtown Rockford Thursday evening.

There is a fire at the Capri Pizza restaurant in downtown Rockford Thursday night. (WIFR)

Details are limited at this time but our crew on the scene says there are multiple chainsaws running with ladders getting onto the roof. Black smoke is also coming from a vent toward the back parking lot.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a working structure fire at 300 East State Street. pic.twitter.com/cHVWJZkjQN — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) October 27, 2022

No official word on the cause yet as this is developing. The restaurant has been in Rockford since 1963 and is considered a downtown staple.

