Bell Bowl activists mark one year fighting against prairie demolition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since activists have been fighting against the demolition of one of the only prairies left in the region.

The 8,000-year-old piece of land, home to natural and human history, has been under watch by the Natural Land Institute since construction was announced for an expansion project at the Rockford International Airport (RFD).

Bell Bowl Prairie supporters gathered Thursday in the parking lot at 60 Airport Drive in Rockford ahead of a 5 p.m. meeting of Greater Rockford Airport Authority.

Supporters shared memories of the past year and all they’ve done to save Bell Bowl Prairie.

After the short gathering, they headed inside for the GRAA Board Meeting.

Executive Director of Natural Land Institute, Kerry Leigh, and Executive Director of Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves, Amy Doll, alongside other speakers, plan to address the board during the public comments section to see what the future holds for Bell Bowl.

