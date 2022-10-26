Winnebago County Coroner candidates run to restore trust

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a usual race for Winnebago County Coroner. Both candidates vying for the position, Republican Jennifer Muraski and Democrat Tony Gasparini, are put to the test to restore trust within the office.

“I think it was very irresponsible, to not have that cross look at everything that’s happening,” said Muraski. “I put keycard access on all the doors, so I can see who is coming and going, why they’re coming and going.”

After former coroner Bill Hintz was convicted on charges of theft and misconduct in July, Muraski was appointed to take over the role. She believes by filling the role permanently, she can take more strides towards rebuilding integrity.

“We rebuild that family atmosphere, so that we can push that out to the people that we live amongst,” said Muraski. “I truly feel that I was meant to be in this role.”

On the other hand, Gasparini says his decision to run can be said in one word: change.

“I think another set of eyes from a whole different group, needs to come in and see how things work, see what’s going on,” said Gasparini. “That same party has been in there for 40 years.”

Gasparini hopes to enforce the lessons and principles he learned growing up, and working in his family’s funeral business. He also hopes to channel former coroner Sue Fidduca, and her care to families.

“You’re dealing with people at their most vulnerable points, the most stressful points of their lives, you have to be there for them. It’s about them, it’s not about you,” said Gasparini. “Anybody can be empathetic, but it’s about being empathetic to everybody.”

Ultimately, both candidates agree that trust comes with a choice. That’s why they understand the final decision is up to voters.

