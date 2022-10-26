Turning milder in days leading to Halloween weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a bit on the breezy side this Wednesday afternoon thanks to an area of high pressure that is sliding in overhead. That area of high pressure is going to keep us quiet for the next several days and help turn our temperatures a bit warmer each day into the Halloween weekend.

Overnight with temperatures hovering right around freezing, calm winds and mostly clear skies it’s possible we could get a few patchy spots of fog around here. It shouldn’t be widespread but don’t be surprised if you do encounter a brief dense fog patch out there overnight and into early Thursday morning.

Heading into Thursday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies to start the day but more clouds will likely arrive later in the afternoon and evening as the area of high pressure moves east. No rain is expected on Thursday and you can expect temperatures to be a bit warmer than today in the upper-60s. This is the beginning of the warming trend.

Thursday looks seasonable and dry with a trend continuing into the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Not only is this the start of a warming trend, but this pattern will also remain rather tranquil through the Halloween weekend. Friday and Saturday both call for mostly sunny to completely sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Friday night will be the coldest night of the next several with overnight lows in the mid-30s kind of like what tonight has in store.

Friday looks to be abundantly sunny with a slight lake breeze possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will likely be the warmest day of the weekend with highs approaching the upper 60s to near 70°. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday continues the dry stretch and highs are forecast to get into the upper 60s. A few spots may even hit 70° depending on the amount of sunshine and winds. It will make for a very nice start to the Halloween weekend. Sunday for us around here will remain dry with maybe a passing sprinkle or two but it’s not worth putting a precipitation chance on the 7-day. Sunday will have highs in the mid-60s just under mostly cloudy skies.

Halloween for the most part around here looks great and favorable for trick-or-treating out there! We’ll have a wind shift to once again give us a warm wind out of the south-southwest and that will keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Trick-or-treating calls for the lower 50s and upper 40s so heavy coats won’t be needed to cover up costumes!

A favorable forecast is looking likely for Halloween and trick-or-treaters out there on Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, I think we aren’t done with the 70s just yet as Tuesday and Wednesday both have forecast highs of 70° on the money. This goes in line with the latest 8-14 day outlook that calls for above normal temperatures being favored to open November 2022. A few extra rain chances may exist, too as the outlook has slightly above-normal precipitation also favored.

We're looking to trend mild once again with a few days near 70° not completely out of realm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We'll also possibly add a few more days of rain chances to the mix going into November. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

