Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from concerned residents leads to a major drug bust in Winnebago County.

Bradley Walters, 47, of Caledonia was taken into custody Tuesday after Winnebago County Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at Black Sheep Vintage in Roscoe.

Investigators say that during the search, they found tens of thousands of illegal pills, such as Adderall, Zanax, and oxycodone, as well as 13,500 grams of cannabis, more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and some ammunition.

Walters is currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail.

