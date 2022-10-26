Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business

Walters, 47, is currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail.
Walters, 47, is currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from concerned residents leads to a major drug bust in Winnebago County.

Bradley Walters, 47, of Caledonia was taken into custody Tuesday after Winnebago County Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at Black Sheep Vintage in Roscoe.

Investigators say that during the search, they found tens of thousands of illegal pills, such as Adderall, Zanax, and oxycodone, as well as 13,500 grams of cannabis, more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and some ammunition.

Walters is currently lodged at the Winnebago County jail.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First crews on scene determined the man was in cardiac arrest and attempted life-saving...
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Photo courtesy of Ethan Rosuck
Police: 17-year-old hit by car in Machesney Park
One killed in Boone County car crash
The hogs revealed a new look for team mascot Hammy at the season home opener Saturday.
Rockford Icehogs fans petition to bring back original Hammy
Waukesha state's attorney Susan Opper showed jury members the route Darrell Brooks Jr. drove...
Jury to deliberate after closing arguments in Waukesha Christmas parade trial

Latest News

Stroll on State
10th annual Stroll on State to feature new twists on old classics
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford
RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford
Petition to bring back original IceHogs mascot surpasses 1,500 signatures
Petition to bring back original Hammy surpasses 1,500 signatures
Two candidates want the spot as Winnebago County Coroner
Two candidates want the spot as Winnebago County Coroner