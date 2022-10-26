Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wisconsin doctor announces plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the forest city by next year.

From medical services to education to showing support, Lifeline Coalition is ready to bring in women and guide them away from abortion.

Lifeline Coalition is an anti-abortion organization that has been around for 30 years. Their goal is to educate women on why they shouldn’t terminate their pregnancy and get past “their fear” of becoming pregnant.

“If you don’t believe in abortion, don’t have one. Otherwise stay out of our lives,” said Dr. Dennis Christensen, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has performed abortions for nearly 50 years. Christensen is also the chief executive officer for Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee.

Christensen is moving forward with plans to open a pair of abortion clinics in Rockford. One is located on Auburn St. and serves as a smaller clinic that will only provide abortions pills. While the second one is located on Maray drive and will be a full service abortion clinic.

Lifeline is finalizing plans to open a satellite clinic in Rockford that leaders say will empower women to choose life for their child.

“We know there’s other services that are looking to open up in Rockford and we just believe that no women truly wants to experience an abortion. But often she lacks the support that she needs, is afraid,” said Emily Giasson who is the executive director at Lifeline Coalition.

Giasson told 23 News that, 20% of women who reach out are from Rockford. The most reoccurring problem they found their customers having was transportation. They realized how tough it was for women to travel and wanted to bring the clinic closer.

“When they come through our doors we help them to know that they are not in this alone. Although we know that what they’re facing is very difficult. Maybe not something to be avoided but instead embraced,” Giasson added.

She admits the two planned abortion clinics in Rockford played a big part in the organizations added location.

“I have people who come up to me and say well, I had an abortion at your clinic 20 years ago. And, thank you,” said Christensen.

Christensen says no march or speech can change the mind of a woman who is set on not being pregnant.

“Once they convince the women to keep the pregnancy. Then they forget about them. That’s just my experience, but if they want to help the women who need the help who are pregnant. I am all for it,” said Giasson.

Plans for the second abortion clinic on Maray Dr. in Rockford is set for sometime in 2023.

Lifeline Coalition leaders says plans for the satellite clinic in Rockford is set for early 2023. The location has not been disclosed.

