Rockford Reads kicks off its 21st year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A volunteer-led literacy program called “Rockford Reads” encourages students to show off their love for reading by hitting the books Tuesday for its 21st year.

Rockford Rotary President Kathy Kwiat-Hess read “We are in a book” by Mo Willems to students at Gregory Elementary School.

Kids were also able to ask questions and talk about other books they’ve read and enjoyed.

Rockford Rotary started the program back in 2001, with Rockford Public Library and Rockford Public Schools.

The program brings community volunteers and students together who work one-on-one, reading aloud and listening to each other.

“Kids who are struggling perhaps with reading but they’re not looking it as they’re in trouble or you know they really really like the attention. The scores on reading as we all know in the news, the students have taken a hit with COVID, so we think this program is more important than ever” said Kwiat-Hess.

