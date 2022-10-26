Rockford Reads kicks off its 21st year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A volunteer-led literacy program called “Rockford Reads” encourages students to show off their love for reading by hitting the books Tuesday for its 21st year.

Rockford Rotary President Kathy Kwiat-Hess read “We are in a book” by Mo Willems to students at Gregory Elementary School.

Kids were also able to ask questions and talk about other books they’ve read and enjoyed.

Rockford Rotary started the program back in 2001, with Rockford Public Library and Rockford Public Schools.

The program brings community volunteers and students together who work one-on-one, reading aloud and listening to each other.

“Kids who are struggling perhaps with reading but they’re not looking it as they’re in trouble or you know they really really like the attention. The scores on reading as we all know in the news, the students have taken a hit with COVID, so we think this program is more important than ever” said Kwiat-Hess.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First crews on scene determined the man was in cardiac arrest and attempted life-saving...
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
Photo courtesy of Ethan Rosuck
Police: 17-year-old hit by car in Machesney Park
Traffic is being detoured around the accident while investigators are on the scene.
Two hurt in crash near Guilford and N. Alpine Road in Rockford
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Courtesy: Images captured by parker2news
Massive barn fire in Lindenwood

Latest News

One killed in Boone County car crash
Nearly 72 hours after the Rockford IceHogs introduced a new look for the team mascot known as...
Petition to bring back original Hammy surpasses 1,500 signatures
Cooler air is here, but not for long.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 10/25/2022
The hogs revealed a new look for team mascot Hammy at the season home opener Saturday.
Rockford Icehogs fans petition to bring back original Hammy