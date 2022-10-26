Report: Bears DL Robert Quinn traded to Eagles

Quinn set a Bears single-season sack record in 2021 with 18.5 sacks
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes/AP Images)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WIFR) - According to reports by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have traded Defensive Lineman Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears are set to receive a fourth-round pick in return.

Quinn set the single-season sack record for the Bears after posting 18.5 sacks in 2021. In 2022, Quinn has played in every Bears game and has recorded eight total tackles and one sack on the year. The North Carolina alum has been involved in just over 66% of defensive snaps for the Bears this year.

Bears LB Roquan Smith heard about the trade during media availability Wednesday and said “I have a great deal of respect for that guy (Robert Quinn).”

