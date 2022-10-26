RAMP opens new Project SEARCH location in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-profit organization celebrates a new opportunity and business partnership in the Forest City.

RAMP commemorates a new location Tuesday for Project SEARCH, a business-focused, school-to-work transition program. The new location inside the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St. in Rockford, will give selected students on-the-job experience to help them build career and social skills after high school.

Project SEARCH at Embassy Suites is a collaborative effort between RAMP, Rockford Public Schools, Embassy Suites and the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Each student will with a team that includes their family, an instructor, a department mentor, a rehabilitation counselor and skills trainers to create their employment goal.

Applications for the program at Embassy Suites will be available starting November 1 on the RAMP website. The deadline for applicants is February 3, 2023.

For more information, students and families can attend one of the Project SEARCH virtual information nights by contacting Macy Kellenberger at 779-774-1027 or mkellenberger@rampcil.org.

