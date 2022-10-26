Petition to bring back original Hammy surpasses 1,500 signatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A petition asking the Rockford IceHogs to bring back the original Hammy Hog gains traction just days after the team unveiled the new look for its beloved mascot.

Hundreds of fans were vocal about the mascot’s look when it was revealed to fans before the IceHogs home opener last week.

The mascot is a thinner version of the original hog, part of a campaign with Peak Fitness to get Hammy into shape before the start of the season. “I love the concept of him doing the workout, getting into better shape. It’s his helmet. It’s his facial features. It’s not keen to what the IceHog was- what the IceHog is,” said IceHogs fan and petition signer Jeremy Hammond.

Lukas Burkon, the IceHogs fan who started the petition, says he loves going to games every season with his kids and noticed the vibe was off when Hammy was introduced to the home game.

“There was a lot of disappointment in their (fans’) eyes and there was a lot of disappointment in the whole arena. Seeing comments on Facebook and everywhere else, I figured maybe unifying the voice and putting a petition together might make a difference,” said Burkon.

