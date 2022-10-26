How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State.

The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.

“We had no idea that Hayden was sort of this unofficial mascot of Stroll on State,” says Lauren Conklin. “A friend of ours sent us a screenshot and she was like; Hayden is about to be famous.”

Stroll on State organizers were looking for the person in the photo. They said when it becomes difficult to put on the event, they use that photo as a reason to push through the challenges of turning downtown Rockford into a winter wonderland each year.

“I mean, that’s kind of how it works as a parent. When it gets hard, sometimes all I have to do is look at their faces or photos and remember why I’m doing this, what the purpose of this all is. So, it made perfect sense for me as a mother”

Hayden says he never thought his picture a decade ago would play such an important role today. He says he can’t wait to return with his family this year.

“It’s really exciting. It’s fun to go,” says Hayden.

“One of the years we got to meet Santa, we got to meet reindeer, we got to roast marshmallows. We’ve done a lot of fun things at Stroll on State,” says Hayden’s dad Scott.

“It’s an event by the community for the community and that means it is volunteer-led and volunteer-driven. We have some staff members that work year-round, but it takes hundreds and hundreds of volunteers every year.”

anyone 12 years or older can volunteer to help with the set-up and take-down of Stroll on State and holiday decor. Those interested can call (800) 521-0849 or email info@gorockford.com for more information.

More information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.