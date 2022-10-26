GRAPHIC: Florida man arrested for animal cruelty after dragging dog with truck

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Florida authorities have arrested a man for animal cruelty after a witness spotted him dragging a dog with his truck.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the witness reported seeing a driver, later identified as Lisandro Arellano, dragging a white bulldog with his truck on Oct. 9.

Authorities in Florida say a witness called police after they spotted a bulldog being dragged by a truck. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the witness told deputies that they caught the driver’s attention, believing it was an honest mistake, but the suspect stopped his vehicle, picked the dog up, and threw it in the bed of his truck before he continued driving.

Detectives said they were able to locate Arellano, and he agreed to turn the French bulldog mix named Blanco over to animal control.

According to authorities, Lisandro carried Blanco in his truck inhumanely. He failed to act to the injuries Blanco sustained from him dragging her by the neck with his truck as her body scraped along the roadway. Furthermore, Lisandro unnecessarily allowed Blanco to suffer in pain repeatedly.

Authorities in Florida say a Fench bulldog suffered injures after it was dragged by a truck. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office)

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said it was grateful for the witness to let deputies know of the “heinous act.”

Lisandro was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty towards animals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.